    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Royal Australian Artillery configure coalition artillery network [Image 3 of 7]

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Royal Australian Artillery configure coalition artillery network

    ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with India Battery, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force Darwin – 24.3, and an Australian Army Soldier with 102 Battery, 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, discuss gunline procedures at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 23, 2024. The training further developed communication with Australian artillery systems, integrating fire direction, and gun line procedures. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 06:41
    Photo ID: 8359248
    VIRIN: 240423-M-PI941-1148
    Resolution: 6052x4035
    Size: 11.47 MB
    Location: ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NT, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

