MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Royal Australian Artillery configure coalition artillery network

U.S. Marines with India Battery, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force Darwin – 24.3, and Australian Army Soldiers with 102 Battery, 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, prepare to configure communication devices at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 23, 2024. The training further developed communication with Australian artillery systems, integrating fire direction and gun line procedures. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

