MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Royal Australian Artillery configure coalition artillery network

Australian Army Soldier Bombardier Adel Hejji, left, and Gunner Hardy D’Alquen, both artillery system operators with 102 Battery, 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, load a cryptographical key into an M777A2 lightweight 155 mm howitzer at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 23, 2024. The training further developed communication with Australian artillery systems, integrating fire direction and gun line procedures. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

Date Taken: 04.23.2024
Location: ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NT, AU