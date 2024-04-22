Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Royal Australian Artillery configure coalition artillery network [Image 6 of 7]

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Royal Australian Artillery configure coalition artillery network

    ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Australian Army Soldier Bombardier Tim McLachcan, left, an artillery system operator with 102nd Battery, 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kristopher Maddux, an assistant battery operations chief with India Battery, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force Darwin – 24.3, prepare to call a notional fire mission at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 23, 2024. The training further developed communication with Australian artillery systems, integrating fire direction, and gun line procedures. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Maddux is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 06:39
    Photo ID: 8359251
    VIRIN: 240423-M-PI941-1277
    Resolution: 6411x4274
    Size: 14.79 MB
    Location: ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NT, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Royal Australian Artillery configure coalition artillery network [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    I MEF
    Marines
    Artillery
    MAGTF
    MRF-D

