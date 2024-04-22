MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Royal Australian Artillery configure coalition artillery network

Australian Army Soldier Bombardier Tim McLachcan, left, an artillery system operator with 102nd Battery, 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kristopher Maddux, an assistant battery operations chief with India Battery, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force Darwin – 24.3, prepare to call a notional fire mission at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 23, 2024. The training further developed communication with Australian artillery systems, integrating fire direction, and gun line procedures. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Maddux is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

Date Taken: 04.23.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 Location: ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NT, AU