U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Logan Ramirez assists Yulissa Medel through rappelling procedures during Samurai Spouse Day on at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2024. Samurai Spouse Day gave spouses an opportunity to participate in activities their Marines experience. Ramirez, a native of Ohio, is an instructor with at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, and Medel, a native of New York, is a Marine Spouse. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eduardo Delatorre)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 05:40 Photo ID: 8359181 VIRIN: 240418-M-AD648-1151 Resolution: 5702x3801 Size: 9.9 MB Location: JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Samurai Spouse Day [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Eduardo Delatorre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.