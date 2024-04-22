U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Wagner teaches Marine spouses how to purify water during Samurai Spouse Day on at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2024. Samurai Spouse Day gave spouses an opportunity to participate in activities their Marines experience. Wagner, a native of Tennessee, is an instructor with at the Jungle Warfare Training Center. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eduardo Delatorre)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 05:40 Photo ID: 8359184 VIRIN: 240418-M-AD648-1276 Resolution: 6157x4105 Size: 4.8 MB Location: JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Samurai Spouse Day [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Eduardo Delatorre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.