Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Samurai Spouse Day [Image 8 of 15]

    Samurai Spouse Day

    JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Eduardo Delatorre 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines spouse Cheryl Richardson rappels during Samurai Spouse Day on at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2024. Samurai Spouse Day gave spouses an opportunity to participate in activities their Marines experience. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eduardo Delatorre)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 05:40
    Photo ID: 8359179
    VIRIN: 240418-M-AD648-1110
    Resolution: 5962x3975
    Size: 10.74 MB
    Location: JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Samurai Spouse Day [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Eduardo Delatorre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Samurai Spouse Day
    Samurai Spouse Day
    Samurai Spouse Day
    Samurai Spouse Day
    Samurai Spouse Day
    Samurai Spouse Day
    Samurai Spouse Day
    Samurai Spouse Day
    Samurai Spouse Day
    Samurai Spouse Day
    Samurai Spouse Day
    Samurai Spouse Day
    Samurai Spouse Day
    Samurai Spouse Day
    Samurai Spouse Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Spouses
    Marines
    Headquarters Battalion
    3d MARDIV
    3d Marine Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT