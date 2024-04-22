U.S. Marines belay as Marine spouses rappel during Samurai Spouse Day on at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2024. Samurai Spouse Day gave spouses an opportunity to participate in activities their Marines experience. The Marines are with at the Jungle Warfare Training Center. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eduardo Delatorre)

