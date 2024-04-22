U.S. Marines belay as Marine spouses rappel during Samurai Spouse Day on at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2024. Samurai Spouse Day gave spouses an opportunity to participate in activities their Marines experience. The Marines are with at the Jungle Warfare Training Center. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eduardo Delatorre)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2024 05:40
|Photo ID:
|8359182
|VIRIN:
|240418-M-AD648-1181
|Resolution:
|4235x6352
|Size:
|15.44 MB
|Location:
|JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Samurai Spouse Day [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Eduardo Delatorre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT