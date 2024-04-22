U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cardimy Olivier instructs Jeahn Creviston prior to rappelling during Samurai Spouse Day on at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2024. Samurai Spouse Day gave spouses an opportunity to participate in activities their Marines experience. Olivier, a native of Maryland, is an instructor with at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, and Creviston, a native of Kansas, is a Marine Spouse. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eduardo Delatorre)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 05:40 Photo ID: 8359183 VIRIN: 240418-M-AD648-1223 Resolution: 6071x4047 Size: 4.75 MB Location: JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Samurai Spouse Day [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Eduardo Delatorre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.