    Vice Adm. Kacher Speaks at JO Symposium [Image 4 of 5]

    Vice Adm. Kacher Speaks at JO Symposium

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240419-N-WM182-1063 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 19, 2024) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, addresses junior officers assigned surface forces during the Junior Officer Training Symposium (JOTS) as part of Surface Warfare Summit hosted by Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 on board Fleet Activities Yokosuka. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    This work, Vice Adm. Kacher Speaks at JO Symposium [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DESRON 15 Hosts Junior Officer Training Symposium (JOTS)

    Symposium
    DESRON 15
    C7F
    JOTS

