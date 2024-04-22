240419-N-WM182-1024 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 19, 2024) Junior officers assigned to surfaces forces attends to an address by Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, during a Junior Officer Training Symposium (JOTS), held during Surface Warfare Summit hosted by Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 on board Fleet Activities Yokosuka. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 20:10 Photo ID: 8358388 VIRIN: 240419-N-WM182-1024 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.73 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Adm. Kacher Speaks at JO Symposium [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.