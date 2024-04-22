Vice Adm. Kacher Speaks at JO Symposium

240419-N-WM182-1050 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 19, 2024) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, addresses junior officers assigned surface forces during the Junior Officer Training Symposium (JOTS) as part of Surface Warfare Summit hosted by Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 on board Fleet Activities Yokosuka. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

