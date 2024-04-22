240419-N-WM182-1076 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 19, 2024) Junior officers assigned to surfaces forces listen to Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, during Junior Officer Training Symposium (JOTS), held during Surface Warfare Summit hosted by Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 on board Fleet Activities Yokosuka.. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 20:10 Photo ID: 8358395 VIRIN: 240419-N-WM182-1076 Resolution: 6283x3840 Size: 1.82 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Adm. Kacher Speaks at JO Symposium [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.