DESRON 15 Hosts Junior Officer Training Symposium (JOTS)

YOKOSUKA, Japan – The first annual Japan-based Junior Officer Training Symposium (JOTS) was hosted by Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 in Yokosuka, April 19.



The one-day symposium brought together more than 80 junior Surface Warfare Officers (SWOs) from destroyers and cruisers across the Yokosuka waterfront to foster engaging discussions about tactical proficiency and operational readiness. The event provided junior officers an opportunity to provide candid feedback about the direction of the community and have open discussions about improving the force by giving feedback to senior leaders.



“I appreciated the wide-ranging topics offered at this year’s JOTS,” said Mikhail Hunstead, visual information officer aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 114). “The operational tempo of the forward-deployed destroyers demands an open forum geared where we can connect with our peers to promote our collective success.”



During the symposium, Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, Commander, Naval Surface Forces spoke to the junior officers and discussed future challenges and ways to enhance warfighting, connectedness, and team building. After the symposium, he conducted ship visits to USS Milius and USS Robert Smalls. During his visit to Milius, he pinned Lt. j.g. Richard Miller, a recently qualified SWO, with his Surface Warfare pin.



“Our junior officers play a critical role in building connected, combat teams who are ready to fight and win,” said McLane during the event. “This symposium highlights our commitment to providing a forum for junior officers to share innovative ideas and leadership best practices that enhance their professional development and build stronger bonds with their Chiefs and their Sailors.”



The junior officers also had the chance to listen to Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet.



“These junior officers know better than anyone the demand we place on excellence in everything we do in Seventh Fleet,” said Kacher. “The success of our junior officers propels us to our ultimate goal of sustaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest destroyer squadron with 10 Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP