Hurlburt Field reopens memorial air park to the public

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command Commander, left, and Col. Patrick Dierig, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, right, cut the ribbon with Lt. Gen. Bruce Fister, former AFSOC commander and a Delayed Entry Program recruit during the grand reopening of the memorial air park at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 22, 2024. The air park stands as an educational venue for future generations, with informational plaques providing insights into the technological advancements and historic achievements of each aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)

