    Hurlburt Field reopens memorial air park to the public [Image 5 of 7]

    Hurlburt Field reopens memorial air park to the public

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Dierig, 1st Special Operations commander, gives remarks during the grand reopening of the memorial air park at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 22, 2024. The air park stands as an educational venue for future generations, with informational plaques providing insights into the technological advancements and historic achievements of each aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 18:14
    Photo ID: 8355595
    VIRIN: 240422-F-QE874-1214
    Resolution: 3666x2439
    Size: 749.01 KB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Grand Opening
    AFSOC
    1 SOW
    Air Park

