Hurlburt Field reopens memorial air park to the public

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command Commander, left, and Col. Patrick Dierig, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, right, cut the ribbon with Lt. Gen. Bruce Fister, former AFSOC commander and a Delayed Entry Program recruit during the grand reopening of the memorial air park at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 22, 2024. The air park stands as an educational venue for future generations, with informational plaques providing insights into the technological advancements and historic achievements of each aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla.-- Air Commandos gathered with members of the public to celebrate the grand reopening of the Hurlburt Field Memorial Air Park here, April 10, 2024.



For the first time in more than 20 years, Hurlburt Field opened its air park to the general public, allowing visitors to come face-to-face with the aircraft and history of Air Force Special Operations Command.



“Today's grand opening is really a celebration of what Air Commandos are all about, this park and the people who flew these aircraft … they have a story to tell,” said Col. Patrick Dierig, 1st Special Operations Wing commander. “We want to take the opportunity to open the gates and open that history up to the public, so that we can plant the seeds for future Air Commandos.”



The air park not only serves as a place of reflection but also as an educational venue for future generations. Informational plaques provide insights into the technological advancements and historic achievements of each aircraft, fostering an appreciation for the contributions of military aviation.



“As we view this crown jewel of our history, we see our heritage from two perspectives, our Air Commandos and our iron,” said Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command Commander. “While the latter physically looms largest in the air park, the stories of our men and women on the bronze placards speak volumes of the true inspiration and carry the heaviest weight.”



Among the aircraft on display is the AC-130H Spectre gunship, emblematic of the specialized capabilities that have become synonymous with Hurlburt Field’s mission. Additionally visitors can see the MC-130H Combat Talon II, an aircraft integral to special operations.



The Hurlburt Field Memorial Air Park stands as a living testament to the dedication, sacrifice, and valor of the men and women who have called Hurlburt Field their home.



As visitors wander among the stoic aircraft, they are reminded of the enduring spirit of aviation and the profound impact it has had on AFSOC as a whole.



“The Hurlburt Field Air Park is not just a reminder of our heritage; It is a living symbol … a living story of our Air Commandos, bravery, valor and unending spirit of innovation that has and continues to answer our nation's toughest challenges and bring the advantages our joint force teammates need,” said Bauernfeind.





The air park serves as a destination for veterans, aviation enthusiasts, and families seeking to honor the legacies of those that came before.



For more information on the Hurlburt Field Memorial Air Park, please visit https://www.hurlburt.af.mil/Air-Park.