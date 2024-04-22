Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurlburt Field reopens memorial air park to the public [Image 3 of 7]

    Hurlburt Field reopens memorial air park to the public

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command Commander, issues the oath of enlistment during the grand reopening of the memorial air park at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 22, 2024. The air park serves as a destination for veterans, aviation enthusiasts, and families seeking to honor the legacies of those that came before. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 18:13
    Photo ID: 8355593
    VIRIN: 240422-F-QE874-1216
    Resolution: 5615x3736
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
    Grand Opening
    AFSOC
    1 SOW
    Air Park

