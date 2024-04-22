U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command Commander, issues the oath of enlistment during the grand reopening of the memorial air park at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 22, 2024. The air park serves as a destination for veterans, aviation enthusiasts, and families seeking to honor the legacies of those that came before. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 18:13 Photo ID: 8355593 VIRIN: 240422-F-QE874-1216 Resolution: 5615x3736 Size: 1.26 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurlburt Field reopens memorial air park to the public [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ty Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.