Hurlburt Field reopens memorial air park to the public

Thirty members of the U.S. Air Force Delayed Entry Program take the oath of enlistment during the grand opening of the memorial air park at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 22, 2024. The Delayed Entry Program is for recruits who have decided to enlist in the Air Force to learn more about the Department of Defense, but have not gone to Basic Military training.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)

Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US