    Luke AFB hosts Purple Up Parade [Image 2 of 7]

    Luke AFB hosts Purple Up Parade

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Children and caretakers from the Luke Air Force Base Child Development Center participate in a Purple Up parade, April 19, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Purple represents the joint branches and the military children that sacrifice alongside service members across the Department of Defense. Events like this contribute to increasing quality of life at Luke AFB by honoring the military members and their children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 16:40
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Military
    Month of the Military Child
    AETC
    Purple Up

