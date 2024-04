Luke AFB hosts Purple Up Parade

Children and caretakers from the Luke Air Force Base Child Development Center participate in a Purple Up parade, April 19, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona. April is month of the military child and is dedicated to the recognition and celebration of service members’ children. Events like this contribute to increasing quality of life at Luke AFB by honoring the military members and their children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

