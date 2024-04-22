Luke AFB hosts Purple Up Parade

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Britni Thornton, 56th Medical Group non-commissioned officer in charge of core laboratory operations (left), and Master Sgt. Keeland Smith, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron lead standardization crew chief hold a sign for their military child prior to a Purple Up parade, April 19, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona. April is month of the military child and is dedicated to the recognition and celebration of service members’ children. Events like this contribute to increasing quality of life at Luke AFB by honoring the military members and their children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

