U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Kirk, 61st Fighter Squadron pilot, waves to his son during a Purple Up parade, April 19, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The parade provided Luke AFB families an opportunity to celebrate military children and recognize the challenges they face. Events like this contribute to increasing quality of life at Luke AFB by honoring the military members and their children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 16:40 Photo ID: 8355323 VIRIN: 240419-F-KJ279-2118 Resolution: 4985x3323 Size: 958.76 KB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke AFB hosts Purple Up Parade [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.