Children and caretakers from the Luke Air Force Base Child Development Center pose for a photo during a Purple Up parade, April 19, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Purple represents the joint branches and the military children that sacrifice alongside service members across the Department of Defense. Events like this contribute to increasing quality of life at Luke AFB by honoring the military members and their children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 16:40 Photo ID: 8355321 VIRIN: 240419-F-KJ279-2041 Resolution: 5701x3563 Size: 1.49 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke AFB hosts Purple Up Parade [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.