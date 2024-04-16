10th Mountain Soldiers tackle the 2024 Best Sapper Round Robin Circuit

1st Lt. Jared Dequenne, (right) from High Point, North Carolina, and 1st Lt. Michael Kost, (left) from Staten Island, New York, both Sapper platoon leaders from the 7th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division step-off on a ruck during the Round Robin event on day two of the 17th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition on Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, April 20, 2024. The ruck spanned roughly 20-miles throughout the day on a route hosting Sapper related tests consisting of knowledge, skill, and endurance. The Best Sapper competition showcases the Army's elite Soldiers in combat engineering military occupational specialties during a long, arduous five-day event that challenges participants' mental and fortitude. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

