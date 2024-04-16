Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Soldiers tackle the 2024 Best Sapper Round Robin Circuit [Image 8 of 9]

    10th Mountain Soldiers tackle the 2024 Best Sapper Round Robin Circuit

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Jared Dequenne, (right) from High Point, North Carolina, and 1st Lt. Michael Kost, (left) from Staten Island, New York, both Sapper platoon leaders from the 7th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division step-off on a ruck during the Round Robin event on day two of the 17th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition on Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, April 20, 2024. The ruck spanned roughly 20-miles throughout the day on a route hosting Sapper related tests consisting of knowledge, skill, and endurance. The Best Sapper competition showcases the Army's elite Soldiers in combat engineering military occupational specialties during a long, arduous five-day event that challenges participants' mental and fortitude. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    Fort Leonard Wood
    Best Sapper
    10thMTNDIV
    SLTW
    BSC24
    earntheright

