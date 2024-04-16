10th Mountain Soldiers tackle the 2024 Best Sapper Round Robin Circuit

Capt. Apolonio Narvaiz, (left) from Temple, Texas, from the 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division performs burpee jumps while his teammate, Capt. Roderick Gacuma, (right) from DuPont, Washington, encourages him during, “The Stressor” a Round Robin event on day two of the 17th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition on Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, April 20, 2024. “The Stressor” put physical strain on the competitors by asking them to hold heavy cratering charges over their heads, burpee jump for 25 meters, and drag a heavy sled before firing an M4 carbine and M17 pistol. The Best Sapper competition showcases the Army's elite Soldiers in combat engineering military occupational specialties during a long, arduous 5 day event that challenges participants' mental and fortitude. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

