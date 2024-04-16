Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Soldiers tackle the 2024 Best Sapper Round Robin Circuit [Image 5 of 9]

    10th Mountain Soldiers tackle the 2024 Best Sapper Round Robin Circuit

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Apolonio Narvaiz, (left) from Temple, Texas, from the 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division performs burpee jumps while his teammate, Capt. Roderick Gacuma, (right) from DuPont, Washington, encourages him during, “The Stressor” a Round Robin event on day two of the 17th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition on Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, April 20, 2024. “The Stressor” put physical strain on the competitors by asking them to hold heavy cratering charges over their heads, burpee jump for 25 meters, and drag a heavy sled before firing an M4 carbine and M17 pistol. The Best Sapper competition showcases the Army's elite Soldiers in combat engineering military occupational specialties during a long, arduous 5 day event that challenges participants' mental and fortitude. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 23:43
    Photo ID: 8352583
    VIRIN: 240420-A-RM492-5600
    Resolution: 6240x4044
    Size: 12.93 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
    Hometown: DUPONT, WA, US
    Hometown: TEMPLE, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Soldiers tackle the 2024 Best Sapper Round Robin Circuit [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th Mountain Soldiers tackle the 2024 Best Sapper Round Robin Circuit
    10th Mountain Soldiers tackle the 2024 Best Sapper Round Robin Circuit
    10th Mountain Soldiers tackle the 2024 Best Sapper Round Robin Circuit
    10th Mountain Soldiers tackle the 2024 Best Sapper Round Robin Circuit
    10th Mountain Soldiers tackle the 2024 Best Sapper Round Robin Circuit
    10th Mountain Soldiers tackle the 2024 Best Sapper Round Robin Circuit
    10th Mountain Soldiers tackle the 2024 Best Sapper Round Robin Circuit
    10th Mountain Soldiers tackle the 2024 Best Sapper Round Robin Circuit
    10th Mountain Soldiers tackle the 2024 Best Sapper Round Robin Circuit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood
    Best Sapper
    10thMTNDIV
    SLTW
    BSC24
    earntheright

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT