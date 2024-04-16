10th Mountain Soldiers tackle the 2024 Best Sapper Round Robin Circuit

1st Lt. Jared Dequenne, from High Point, North Carolina, a Sapper platoon leader with the 7th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division wades through a river to retrieve essential equipment during the Silent Boom portion of the Round Robin event on day two of the 17th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition on Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, April 20, 2024. During the Silent Boom event, Sappers retrieve and keep dry equipment essential to a concertina wire breach scenario using tools such as wire cutters to clear a path. The Best Sapper competition showcases the Army's elite Soldiers in combat engineering military occupational specialties during a long, arduous five-day event that challenges participants' mental and fortitude. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

