10th Mountain Soldiers tackle the 2024 Best Sapper Round Robin Circuit

Capt. Roderick Gacuma, (right) from DuPont, Washington, and Capt. Apolonio Narvaiz, (left) from Temple, Texas, officers from the 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division clear a path through a concertina wire barrier during the Silent Boom portion of the Round Robin event on day two of the 17th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition on Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, April 20, 2024. During the Silent Boom event, Sappers retrieve and keep dry equipment essential to a concertina wire breach scenario using tools such as wire cutters to clear a path. The Best Sapper competition showcases the Army's elite Soldiers in combat engineering military occupational specialties during a long, arduous five-day event that challenges participants' mental and fortitude. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

