    Charleston Airshow 2024 Heritage Flight demonstration [Image 2 of 13]

    Charleston Airshow 2024 Heritage Flight demonstration

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Charleston

    A C-47 Skytrain aircraft flies in formation during the Charleston Air Show at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. The C-47 served as the main cargo plane of allied forces throughout WWII and it best known for its use on D-Day, where it dropped thousands of paratroopers into occupied France in the beginning hours of the invasion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 17:29
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
