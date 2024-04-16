Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charleston Airshow 2024 Heritage Flight demonstration [Image 5 of 13]

    Charleston Airshow 2024 Heritage Flight demonstration

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Luke Hantla, U.S. Air Force East Coast C-17 Demonstration team pilot, flies over Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024 as part of the Charleston Airshow. The Charleston Airshow featured a variety of aerial demonstrations to showcase the diversity of aviation prowess's while captivating audiences of all ages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 17:29
    Photo ID: 8352358
    VIRIN: 240420-F-MJ351-1635
    Resolution: 5778x3844
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charleston Airshow 2024 Heritage Flight demonstration [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    1CTCS
    Joint Base Charleston
    Charleston Airshow 2024
    Heros of Flight

