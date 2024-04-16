Charleston Airshow 2024 Heritage Flight demonstration

A C-47 Skytrain aircraft flies in formation with a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during the Charleston Air Show at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. The C-47 served as the main cargo plane of allied forces throughout WWII and it best known for its use on D-Day, where it dropped thousands of paratroopers into occupied France in the beginning hours of the invasion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

