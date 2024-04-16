Charleston Airshow 2024 Heritage Flight demonstration

A C-47 Skytrain aircraft flies in formation with a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during the Charleston Air Show at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. The C-47 served as the main cargo plane of allied forces throughout WWII and it best known for its use on D-Day, where it dropped thousands of paratroopers into occupied France in the beginning hours of the invasion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2024 17:29
|Photo ID:
|8352357
|VIRIN:
|240420-F-MJ351-2036
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
