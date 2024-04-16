Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charleston Airshow 2024 Wings of Blue demonstration [Image 13 of 13]

    Charleston Airshow 2024 Wings of Blue demonstration

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Charleston

    The U.S. Air Force Academy's aerial demonstration team, Wings of Blue, prepares for a parachute jump at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. The Wings of Blue conducted a large-scale demonstration as the opening aerial act of the U.S. Air Force's precision parachuting at the Charleston Airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charleston Airshow 2024 Wings of Blue demonstration [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

