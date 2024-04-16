Charleston Airshow 2024 Wings of Blue demonstration

The U.S. Air Force Academy's aerial demonstration team, Wings of Blue, prepares for a parachute jump at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. The Wings of Blue conducted a large-scale demonstration as the opening aerial act of the U.S. Air Force's precision parachuting at the Charleston Airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

Date Taken: 04.20.2024
Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US