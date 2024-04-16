The U.S. Air Force Academy's aerial demonstration team, Wings of Blue, prepares for a parachute jump at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. The Wings of Blue conducted a large-scale demonstration as the opening aerial act of the U.S. Air Force's precision parachuting at the Charleston Airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2024 17:29
|Photo ID:
|8352362
|VIRIN:
|240420-F-MJ351-1573
|Resolution:
|4275x2844
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charleston Airshow 2024 Wings of Blue demonstration [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
