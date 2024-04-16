Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-214 conduct a Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 19 of 19]

    VMFA-214 conduct a Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jade Venegas 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Nicole L. Brooks, center, old sergeant major surrenders the sword of office to Lt. Col. Robert F. Guyette, right, commanding officer, both with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during VMFA-214’s Relief and Appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, April 19, 2024. Brooks's personal awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (3 gold stars in lieu of 4th award), and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

    This work, VMFA-214 conduct a Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yuma
    3rd MAW
    Arizona
    MCAS Yuma
    Relief and appointment
    VMFA-214

