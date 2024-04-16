U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Nicole L. Brooks, center, old sergeant major surrenders the sword of office to Lt. Col. Robert F. Guyette, right, commanding officer, both with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during VMFA-214’s Relief and Appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, April 19, 2024. Brooks's personal awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (3 gold stars in lieu of 4th award), and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 19:23 Photo ID: 8351475 VIRIN: 240419-M-GO167-1126 Resolution: 7143x4764 Size: 3.2 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMFA-214 conduct a Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.