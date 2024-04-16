U.S. Marines with the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, color guard perform the pass and review during VMFA-214’s Relief and Appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, April 19, 2024. Sgt. Maj. Nicole L. Brooks, old sergeant major, will be relieved of duty by Sgt. Maj. Thomas J. Yeaman. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 19:23
|Photo ID:
|8351460
|VIRIN:
|240419-M-GO167-1616
|Resolution:
|7256x4840
|Size:
|20.83 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMFA-214 conduct a Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
