VMFA-214 conduct a Relief and Appointment Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robert F. Guyette, commanding officer, shakes the hand of Sgt. Maj. Nicole L. Brooks, old sergeant major, both with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during VMFA-214’s Relief and Appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, April 19, 2024. Brooks retired after 20 years of service in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

