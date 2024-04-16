U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robert F. Guyette, far left, and sergeants major, pervious and new, all with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, attend the reviewing area for the pass and review during VMFA-214’s Relief and Appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, April 19, 2024. Sgt. Maj. Nicole L. Brooks, old sergeant major, will be relieved of duty by Sgt. Maj. Thomas J. Yeaman. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 19:23 Photo ID: 8351457 VIRIN: 240419-M-GO167-1623 Resolution: 3682x2456 Size: 5.92 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMFA-214 conduct a Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.