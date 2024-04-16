Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-214 conduct a Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 16 of 19]

    VMFA-214 conduct a Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jade Venegas 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robert F. Guyette, far left, and sergeants major, pervious and new, all with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, attend the reviewing area for the pass and review during VMFA-214’s Relief and Appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, April 19, 2024. Sgt. Maj. Nicole L. Brooks, old sergeant major, will be relieved of duty by Sgt. Maj. Thomas J. Yeaman. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

    This work, VMFA-214 conduct a Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

