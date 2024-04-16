Six United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team "Thunderbirds" F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. The Thunderbirds embody the pride, precision, and professionalism of the U.S. Air Force, showcasing not only the elite skills of pilots but also the incredible capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 19:03 Photo ID: 8351469 VIRIN: 240419-F-DY859-2516 Resolution: 4809x3200 Size: 4.31 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charleston Airshow Friends and Family Day [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.