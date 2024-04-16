Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charleston Airshow Friends and Family Day [Image 5 of 9]

    Charleston Airshow Friends and Family Day

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Four United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team "Thunderbirds" F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. The Thunderbirds embody the pride, precision, and professionalism of the U.S. Air Force, showcasing not only the elite skills of pilots but also the incredible capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 19:03
    Photo ID: 8351468
    VIRIN: 240419-F-DY859-2410
    Resolution: 4411x2935
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Thunderbirds
    Airshow
    JBC

