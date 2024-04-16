Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charleston Airshow Friends and Family Day [Image 7 of 9]

    Charleston Airshow Friends and Family Day

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    Joint Base Charleston

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team "Thunderbirds" greet Charleston Airshow attendees after their performance at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. The airshow offered more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstration performances like the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, C-17 Globemaster III, and F-35B Lightning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 19:03
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Thunderbirds
    Airshow
    JBC

