Charleston Airshow Friends and Family Day

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team "Thunderbirds" greet Charleston Airshow attendees after their performance at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. The airshow offered more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstration performances like the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, C-17 Globemaster III, and F-35B Lightning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

