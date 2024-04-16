Four United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team "Thunderbirds" F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. The airshow demonstrates the Air Force's continuing progress in building the future of airpower with military and civilian air acts and static displays, science, technology, engineering, and math exhibits, and military operations demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 19:03 Photo ID: 8351465 VIRIN: 240419-F-DY859-2201 Resolution: 4250x2787 Size: 3.34 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charleston Airshow Friends and Family Day [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.