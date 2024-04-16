U.S. Airmen and civilians listen to different ideas pitched to the Dragon Tank panel at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 3, 2024. Contestants who moved to the next phase of Dragon Tank, an innovative contest that awards $200,000 of funds to the projects of winners, pitched their proposals and how they fit into the 81st Training Wing’s lines of efforts to wing leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)
Optimizing excellence and empowerment
