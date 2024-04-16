U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Faucette, 81st Logistics Readiness Squadron NCO in charge, discusses the benefits of a forklift simulator for the Dragon Tank panel at Keesler Air Force Base, April 3, Mississippi, 2024. Contestants who moved to this phase of Dragon Tank, Keesler’s innovation contest, pitched ideas to improve life on base for a chance to win $200,000 in project funding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 16:04 Photo ID: 8351019 VIRIN: 240403-F-IE886-1271 Resolution: 5086x3391 Size: 1.38 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Optimizing excellence and empowerment [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.