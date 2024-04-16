Optimizing excellence and empowerment

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Charles Ferguson, 81st Logistics Readiness Squadron unit training manager, expounds upon the different uses of a digital display table to the Dragon Tank panel at Keesler Air Force Base, April 3, Mississippi, 2024. Contestants who moved to this phase of Dragon Tank, Keesler’s innovation contest, pitched ideas to improve life on base for a chance to win $200,000 in project funding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)

