Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Optimizing excellence and empowerment [Image 4 of 5]

    Optimizing excellence and empowerment

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Charles Ferguson, 81st Logistics Readiness Squadron unit training manager, expounds upon the different uses of a digital display table to the Dragon Tank panel at Keesler Air Force Base, April 3, Mississippi, 2024. Contestants who moved to this phase of Dragon Tank, Keesler’s innovation contest, pitched ideas to improve life on base for a chance to win $200,000 in project funding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 16:04
    Photo ID: 8351021
    VIRIN: 240403-F-IE886-1668
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Optimizing excellence and empowerment [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Optimizing excellence and empowerment
    Optimizing excellence and empowerment
    Optimizing excellence and empowerment
    Optimizing excellence and empowerment
    Optimizing excellence and empowerment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Optimizing excellence and empowerment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Dragon Tank

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT