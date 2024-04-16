U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning, 81st Training Wing command chief, critiques a Dragon Tank proposal at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 3, 2024. Contestants who moved to the next phase of Dragon Tank, Keesler’s innovation contest, pitched ideas to improve life on base for a chance to win $200,000 in project funding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)
This work, Optimizing excellence and empowerment [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS
