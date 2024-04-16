Airmen from the 81st Logistics Readiness Squadron discuss the benefits of a forklift simulator for the Dragon Tank panel at the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 3, 2024. Contestants who moved to this phase of Dragon Tank, Keesler’s innovation contest, pitched ideas to improve life on base for a chance to win $200,000 in project funding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 16:04 Photo ID: 8351020 VIRIN: 240403-F-IE886-1428 Resolution: 5812x3875 Size: 2.1 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Optimizing excellence and empowerment [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.