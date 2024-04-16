YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 17, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Eric Richey, from Raleigh, North Carolina, center, speaks with members of the New Sanno Hotel management team in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 17. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ryan Freiburghaus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 04:33 Photo ID: 8349503 VIRIN: 240417-N-VY281-1151 Resolution: 6761x4512 Size: 10.1 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the New Sanno Hotel management team [Image 6 of 6], by SA Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.