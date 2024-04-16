Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the New Sanno Hotel management team [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the New Sanno Hotel management team

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 17, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Eric Richey, second from right, from Raleigh, North Carolina, Brian Gallagher, left, Fun Boss aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and members of the New Sanno Hotel management team pose for a photo on the flight deck during a ship tour while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 17. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 04:33
    Photo ID: 8349499
    VIRIN: 240417-N-AR554-2031
    Resolution: 3504x3477
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the New Sanno Hotel management team [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the New Sanno Hotel management team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the New Sanno Hotel management team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the New Sanno Hotel management team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the New Sanno Hotel management team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the New Sanno Hotel management team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the New Sanno Hotel management team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    CVN 76
    MWR
    USS Ronald Reagan
    New Sanno Hotel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT