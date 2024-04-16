USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the New Sanno Hotel management team

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 17, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Eric Richey, second from right, from Raleigh, North Carolina, Brian Gallagher, left, Fun Boss aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and members of the New Sanno Hotel management team pose for a photo on the flight deck during a ship tour while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 17. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024, by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer