USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the New Sanno Hotel management team

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 17, 2024) Members of the New Sanno Hotel management team take photos on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 17. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ryan Freiburghaus)

