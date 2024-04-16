Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pineapple Thunder [Image 9 of 9]

    Pineapple Thunder

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    A member of the 15th Wing Medical Group checks documentation of simulated patients during Exercise Pineapple Thunder on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 18, 2024. The 15th Medical Group stood up an En Route Patient Staging Facility, a facility that is used to provide medical care before transit from deployed locations to the continental United States where they can receive a higher medical care. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 21:48
    Photo ID: 8349179
    VIRIN: 240418-F-NW874-1031
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pineapple Thunder [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ERPS
    15th Medical Group
    Pineapple Thunder

